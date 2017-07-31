What is more useless: Peter Dunne, or the United Future party list?

United Future leader, Hon Peter Dunne and Party President, Damian Light are pleased to formally announce a number of candidates standing in electorate seats and seeking party votes for United Future.

At a meeting held in Wellington today, Mr Dunne outlined the UnitedFuture vision for candidates.

“UnitedFuture is a voice of moderation and compassion in Government, we seek to secure a better deal for future generations.

“That means United Future must advocate for policies that will make a real difference to the lives of New Zealander’s both now and into the future.

Mr Light outlined the three areas United Future wanted to focus their election pitch to.

“United Future sees a need in New Zealand right now for policies that seek to secure opportunity for every New Zealander, an environment for future generations, and a community that is open to the world.

“The mission of our candidates is to spread that forward looking message and seek every party vote available.

“In an MMP environment every election is close, and every party vote counts, by holding Ohariu and gaining just over 1% of the party vote, United Future would get a second MP, at just over 2% we would have a third MP.

“That is pretty cheap insurance to ensure that New Zealand retains a stable and reliable Government, focused on the securing a better deal for future generations,” said Mr Dunne.