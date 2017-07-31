What is more useless: Peter Dunne, or the United Future party list?

United Future leader, Hon Peter Dunne and Party President, Damian Light are pleased to formally announce a number of candidates standing in electorate seats and seeking party votes for United Future.
At a meeting held in Wellington today, Mr Dunne outlined the UnitedFuture vision for candidates.
“UnitedFuture is a voice of moderation and compassion in Government, we seek to secure a better deal for future generations.
“That means United Future must advocate for policies that will make a real difference to the lives of New Zealander’s both now and into the future.
Mr Light outlined the three areas United Future wanted to focus their election pitch to.
“United Future sees a need in New Zealand right now for policies that seek to secure opportunity for every New Zealander, an environment for future generations, and a community that is open to the world.
“The mission of our candidates is to spread that forward looking message and seek every party vote available.
“In an MMP environment every election is close, and every party vote counts, by holding Ohariu and gaining just over 1% of the party vote, United Future would get a second MP, at just over 2% we would have a third MP.
“That is pretty cheap insurance to ensure that New Zealand retains a stable and reliable Government, focused on the securing a better deal for future generations,” said Mr Dunne.
With Labour standing a credible candidate in Ohariu, Dunne should not be worried about getting two MPs, although the thought of not having caucus meetings with himself must appeal. Everything has to go into ensuring Labour wins so that Andrew Little can’t come off the list as its leader.
As we saw with the usually left-leaning Colmar Brunton poll, Labour is in serious danger of improving on Bill English’s shameful record for a major party’s election result.
If there was ever a chance for some practical Dirty Politics, National should quietly get the word out that National voters give their electorate vote to Greg O’Connor.
