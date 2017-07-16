The violence in NZ politics comes from the left

ACT part deputy leader is experiences some of what I have had to put up with since Dirty Politics. Violent death threats ostensibly from the left wing of NZ politics.

Now the Police are involved.

Police are making enquiries after ACT’s new deputy leader Beth Houlbrooke allegedly received a message saying she needed “the bashing or a bullet” following her comments about when women should start families.

A police spokesperson yesterday confirmed a complaint had been made on Friday, the same day Houlbrooke posted a screenshot of the alleged abuse on her public Facebook page.

The message came after her public comments about parents waiting until they could afford it to have families. Houlbrooke, named as ACT leader David Seymour’s deputy only a week ago, was criticising a new Labour policy to give parents a $60 “baby bonus” for low and middle income families.

In a social media post the Rodney local board chair described the package as a “bribe”.

Asked later to clarify her comments she said it created a dependency on the Government, a view shared by Seymour.

On her public Facebook page on Friday Houlbrooke posted a screenshot of the alleged message, which was too explicit to print. The sender, who couldn’t be identified, said “maybe you just need the f—- bashing or a bullet”.

“Fortunately the number of encouraging personal messages sent to me over the past couple of days, have outnumbered this message I received this afternoon, by dozens to one,” Houlbrooke wrote.

“What is disturbing is that this person’s profile picture has them photographed with two young children. I hope those children do not hear this kind of threatening language at home.”

The post received a mixture of comments, the majority disappointed at the abuse.

Today Houlbrooke declined to confirm whether the complaint had been laid by her, citing ACT health and safety policies. She said she’d had no contact with police and that the message in question was the only negative response directed at her.

“I’m not feeling particularly threatened. I feel pretty safe. I’m pretty unphased by it. I’m not a snowflake princess,” she said.