Virtue Signalling for Righties

Lefties are into virtue signalling big time. Virtue signalling is usually about doing or saying something that looks good or sounds good but doesn’t actually achieve anything. It is considered more important to have the right opinions and say the right things than it is to actually address the issues. Saying things rudely on twitter after all is much easier than real kindness and action.

Go to a branch of Whole Foods, the American-owned grocery shop, and you will see huge posters advertising Whole Foods, of course, but — more precisely — advertising how virtuous Whole Foods is. A big sign in the window shows a mother with a little child on her shoulders (aaaah!) and declares: ‘values matter.’ The poster goes on to assert: ‘We are part of a growing consciousness that is bigger than food — one that champions what’s good.’ This a particularly blatant example of the increasingly common phenomenon of what might be called ‘virtue signalling’ — indicating that you are kind, decent and virtuous.

…There are many ways to advertise your virtue. You can say ‘I hate the Daily Mail!’ to suggest that you care about people who are poor and on welfare benefits. You are saying that you respect them, care about them and do them the honour of believing the vast majority to be honest and in need. You can declare ‘Page 3 of the Sun was degrading and embarrassing’ if you are a man: this indicates your great respect for women… …It’s noticeable how often virtue signalling consists of saying you hate things. It is camouflage. The emphasis on hate distracts from the fact you are really saying how good you are… No one actually has to do anything…Twitter lends itself very well to virtue signalling, since it is much easier to express anger and scorn in 140 characters than to make a reasoned argument. Russell Brand is perhaps the ultimate incarnation of modern virtue signalling. He is bursting with anger and outrage. My goodness he must be good! -spectator

We righties like to do things differently to Lefties and we tend to be more results focussed. We ask ourselves what we can do that will change or improve the outcome? When we debate on Whaleoil who to vote for we are not just virtue signalling how much we disapprove of the Labour Party we are discussing the best way to use our two votes to prevent the Labour Party from forming a government.

So how can we virtue signal like a Rightie and actually make a difference? I am so glad you asked. I have the perfect solution and you can even brag about it here to encourage others to be virtuous Righties just like you.

Hate the MSM? Want Whaleoil to keep going and expand? Want podcasts, videos and more in Whaleoil’s future? Saying you love Whaleoil and hate the MSM isn’t enough. We need your support. If you value what we do here please do something that really makes a difference and then brag about how virtuous you are to all your mates on WO.

