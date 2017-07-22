Vote Greens or the kids die, that’s essentially what benefit fraudster Metiria Turei says

Metiria Turei, fresh from admitting she is a benefit fraudster, has now hit out with a ‘Vote for us or the kids get it’ claim:

Tiso, it would be fair to say, is exasperated with the state of left wing politics in this country. Perhaps “exasperation” is too mild a description but I can well imagine him often thinking why on earth “we still have to fight this bullshit”.

He was recently fighting this bullshit on Twitter.

Tiso made a reasonable request of Green Party co-Metiria Turei. He tweeted to her: “Could we kindly stop emotionally blackmailing left wing critics of Labour by pleading that people are hurting and need a change of government?’

The response from Turei was appalling. She wrote: “I’m going to ask all of us to band together to fight the real enemy – National. And its because of the 15 kids who will die this winter.”

The implication of this comment, displaying both arrogance and insensitivity in equal measure, is that if you are not part of Turei’s gang to put her and her parliamentary chums into government, then you are condemning children to death. It is little wonder that Tiso described this comment as “obscene”.

He also tweeted: “Our politics simply cannot reduce itself to “Vote for us, we promise to kill 15 fewer children than our opponents.” It just can’t.”

But it is the logical result of a politics that is debased to the level where the only so-called selling point that supporters of both the Green’s and Labour have got is that they are somehow less obnoxious than National.