Vox populi, vox Dei: Metiria’s admission to defrauding Social Welfare and the IRD

KGB wrote

MT admits to benefit fraud 24 years ago, lying to WINZ for financial gain. Interestingly, she has form demanding resignations from other MPs who have been ‘accused’ of committing a crime. Yet criminal admission is fine. Benefit fraud is a serious crime. Confession of the crime should require immediate repayment and resignation. I believe she proudly declared her crime thinking it would endear her to the demographic she represents … bludgers. Look 👀 I’m hip, I’m one of you. Vote for me! I share your pain. It’s US against WINZ.

She forgets as a parliamentarian, she leads by example. The message she sends is “it’s okay to commit benefit fraud, because I did.” The Greens will give beneficiaries an extra $75 pw. My question MT is… at what level is benefit fraud okay? After gifting them all $75, is it still okay to rip taxpayers off? Headlines should read…”Fraudster MT calls Winston a racist.”

Doc45 wrote

The message from the Greens to my 16 year old granddaughter is: 1. You don’t have to work – the state will look after you adequately 2. Don’t get a job and better yourself – we will take nearly half of what you earn. 3. Have as much casual sex as you like and have as many kids as you like – we will pay you well to have them. 4. Don’t worry who you have sex with – we don’t want to know and keep the guys accountable. 5. Don’t worry about breaking the law, lying is OK, you can even end up on a salary of $200K if you lie and deceive.

and finally, George:

Open Letter to Metiria Turei: Your disclosure of benefit fraud does not concern me. Sometimes when you have done something wrong or illegal the best way to deal with it is to confront your conscience and come clean. Living the lie is often more painful than the consequences of the confession. It provides an opportunity to deal with the issue, make amends and move on with a clear conscience. That’s what adds some dignity to the process. What does concern me Metiria is you have confessed nothing. You have set yourself apart from the tens of thousands of beneficiaries who have been grateful for the hand up and have never fraudulently manipulated their state support. You have attempted to put yourself on a pedestal by suggesting the circumstances justified your behaviour. No it doesn’t. All it has identified is a personality trait of manipulative dishonesty. You do not appear to be ashamed nor remorseful for your behaviour which suggests those traits are still at play. I don’t care whether you pay back the money you stole or whether you are criminally charged. What I care about is how a person like you can claim to care for those less fortunate whilst at the same time dipping your sticky fingers in the very cookie jar that was there for the benefit of all Kiwis, not self-serving dishonest law students. As a crime, it is at the lower threshold, but it is a major indicator of personal ethics, morals and integrity. Even saying sorry might indicate some remorse but you’re staunch girl. Even your disclosure reeked of manipulative dishonesty. It wasn’t a confession it was a political stunt. That is why I feel you have no place in Parliament. You’re not fit to hold office. The fact that no government, to date, has ever invited you or your party into coalition under your leadership speaks volumes.