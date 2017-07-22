Vox populi, Vox Dei: On Winston being Prime Minister

Yesterday we had an extensive discussion about Winston Peters and the current state of politics. I managed to debate my points to my satisfaction, and I believe we took a two-dimensional view of Winston and Whaleoil’s current approach and managed to provide a broader understanding for our readers.

Things were going well, I thought. Until I got to this one.

Instead of debating it, I will elevate it for further thought.

WBC wrote

Winston may be a scoundrel even an endearing one but that doesn’t make him worthwhile of being anywhere near the leadership. There’s the rub I guess, with a single person asking you for their vote it actually is personal, it is about whether you trust them or not and Winston is dishonest. Much like Cam calling Metiria out on her dishonesty, Winston is no better, in fact he owes we who pay taxes much much more. He’s fun yes. But so was Dot Com.

We have some troubled times ahead. Whatever happens, it is almost certain that Mr Peters will be part of the next government.

What that government will look like, is somewhat out of our hands.

There is no way to vote that prevents Winston Peters from becoming Prime Minister if he seeks to become so, and Labour or National are willing to hand it to him in exchange for 3 years of government.