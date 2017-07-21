Wait a minute, he did it to feed his children, why is this a crime?

A man was caught allegedly stealing a trampoline in Christchurch to sell for scrap metal to feed his children.

The 26-year-old appeared in the District Court yesterday charged with burglary and was remanded on bail to reappear on August 10.

Senior Sergeant Stephan McDaniel said when questioned by police the man said he was “grabbing it [the trampoline] for scrap metal to feed his kids”.

It’s alleged the offender was seen at a property in Cashmere Rd, Halswell, at about 2pm on Tuesday by Community Watch Christchurch South as they went past to patrol a nearby subdivision.

When the patrol came back the owner of the property was speaking with the man so they pulled over behind his vehicle.

He had the deconstructed trampoline and other items in the back of his vehicle.

Police were called to the scene and the 26-year-old was arrested for the alleged burglary.