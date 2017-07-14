“I want more”, says David Seymour, as he enjoys the Perfect Storm

While touring Otago this week, I’ve also been tracking the storm within the political Opposition.

The relationship between the Greens and New Zealand First is now downright hostile.

On Sunday, Metiria Turei called her potential coalition partner Winston Peters ‘racist’. Peters responded by saying there would be ‘consequences’. But when asked, neither would rule out working with the other in Government.

Now, one Green MP says he’d rather re-do the election than work with Winston Peters. James Shaw has tried to shoot those comments down, saying he’s imagining scenarios of punishment for that MP. But how many other Green backbenchers oppose working with Peters?

Meanwhile, all Andrew Little can do is stutter from the sidelines as his supposed allies tear strips off each other.

At least this week’s winter storm is moving up the country with a sense of purpose and unity. The Opposition has somehow made a blizzard look organised, and they’re denying New Zealand a competent opposition. I almost wish we could have Kim Dotcom back.

After this week’s storm, New Zealanders will clean up the mess and get back to living their lives in peace. The storm within the opposition, however, could last for three years in government. It threatens the country with unpredictable, unstable, directionless leadership that turns doing business and raising families into living hell.

It’s pretty obvious the only way to fix New Zealand’s problems is with parties that can work together. ACT has shown we can co-operate to achieve things in government (look at Partnership Schools).

So it’s more important than ever that a strong ACT keeps the Opposition out, and provides the National-led Government with clear direction.

It only takes 1.2% of the Party Vote to elect a second ACT MP. I want more. Five ACT MPs could ensure a stable Government that cuts red tape and tax, restores affordability to the housing market, and withstands economic and political winds.

A Party Vote for ACT ensures the government can weather any storm.