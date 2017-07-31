Good evening, welcome to Whaleoil Backchat.

You don’t have to stay “on topic” in these posts like you do in all others. Feel free to share your own stories, discuss other news or catch up with friends. If you haven’t tried it before, signing up for a Disqus account is free, quick, and it is easy.

New commenters should familiarise themselves with our Commenting and Moderation rules. Thank you.

>> Trouble commenting on Whaleoil? Read this first. You can receive free help. Do not email via the Contact Page.