Whaleoil reader writes to Green party co-leader James Shaw

Dear James
I find Metieria’s admission […] astonishing
Is this the apt standard of ethics and morality we expect of our
potential leaders ? As co-leader, I must ask you if this is YOUR
standard of ethics….
Sure,a while ago and under difficult circumstances …. but she should be doing the right thing – pay it back. Otherwise, your co-leader legitimises benefet fraud. Way to go
Garry
And the response:
Dear Garry
Thank you for writing to James Shaw. Metiria shared her personal story to draw attention to the inadequacy of benefits since they were cut in 1991. She has had an overwhelming positive response from people wanting to share their own stories of trying to make ends meet while on a benefit – including from Superannuates, University professors and people who have left for Australia.
.
We will be starting a blog for people to share their stories and support Metiria’s call for higher incomes for all beneficiaries. Even people who have had loans from their family in order to survive on a benefit have been forced to pay back WINZ (after they have paid the money back). Many beneficiaries end up in horrendous debt after being on a benefit. You may be interested in the following research:
https://thecorrespondent.com/4664/why-do-the-poor-make-such-poor-decisions/179307480-39a74caf
http://www.cpag.org.nz/assets/Summit/151029SummitProceedings.pdf
Metiria has said that if WINZ investigate her and she is asked to pay the money back she will do so.
Warm regards
Geraldine Molloy Kaiāwhina Tāhūhū to Metiria Turei MP
Kaiārahi Takirua
Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand
