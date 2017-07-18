Why a Whaleoil subscription is so important

1.Because it will turn a man into a babe magnet.

Disclaimer:

Results May Vary: Causes for being attractive or sexy vary from person to person. It should be noted that personal hygiene, the way you dress and your personality are variables that may reduce your success with women. Many women find intelligence very attractive and a subscription to Whaleoil is a sign of high intelligence.



2.Because It will increase your muscle mass.

Disclaimer: Causes for being overweight or obese vary from person to person. It should be noted that food intake, rates of metabolism and levels of exercise and physical exertion vary from person to person. This means weight loss results will also vary from person to person. Whaleoil has not been evaluated by the Health Nazis as part of an exercise regime so results may vary.

3. Because it will make you taller.

Disclaimer: A subscription to Whaleoil will not physically make you taller but it will make you feel six foot five and bullet proof. Whaleoil subscribers are not afraid to be leaders and to swim up stream.

5. Because Spanishbride wants some new shoes.

Disclaimer: Spanishbride doesn’t really want to go shoe shopping. Working from home in this cold weather means she often blogs while wearing her woollen ugg boots with a nana blanket over her knees while sitting in her favourite armchair ( looking incredibly glamorous of course.)

6.Because Grumpy Cat our Whaleoil mascot needs a new gun to go feral cat hunting.

Disclaimer: Whaleoil’s mascot is actually Bruce the wandering Whale and he is only a little grumpy as he hasn’t done any wandering for a few months.