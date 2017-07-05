Whaleoil voting guide

I came across this Act voting guide sent to them by a supporter and thought that we could improve on it by giving it the Whaleoil treatment. Please put your suggestions in the comments and I will have a go at constructing a Whaleoil voter’s guide based on our reader’s ideas.

I suggest you give me a question to ask and then give me two answers and tell me which two parties the two responses will lead to.

For example:

Do you want a party willing to be politically incorrect in order to protect New Zealanders?

Answer YES arrow points to ‘You are totally stuffed then.’

Answer NO arrow points to ‘Vote for any party you like they are all equally spineless.’

or

Are you scared of change and think that it is better the devil you know?

Answer YES arrow points to ‘Vote National’

Answer NO arrow points to ‘ Vote for Act or NZF’