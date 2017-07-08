When will Glenda Hughes resign from the board?

Glenda Hughes is National’s board hit-woman, but she has all the finesse of a Russian shot-putter when dealing with issues. When heads need cracking, she is the one National sends in.

While she has been bad-mouthing me around Wellington she has been donkey deep in helping Bill English cover things up in Clutha-Southland. Now it appears she is under police investigation.

Police are now investigating National Party board member Glenda Hughes over her role in the Todd Barclay saga, Newshub has learned. Police re-opened their investigation after it emerged Barclay had secretly recorded one of his staff members, Glenys Dickson. It was widely reported at the time that Ms Dickson claimed to have been contacted by Ms Hughes, who allegedly told her that a police complaint would only cause problems for the National Government. Ms Hughes also allegedly said if Ms Dickson withdrew the complaint, police would not have a case. The latest information emerged in an Official Information Act (OIA) request from the Green Party to police. Green Party co-leader Metiria Turei, who received the OIA request, calls it a significant development.

I don’t really care what Meteria Turei thinks. But she is right in that Bill English hasn’t told the truth.

Bill English is going to have to start coming clean, this is now a matter of public interest and he is going to eventually have to cough up his phone records. When that happens we are going to learn that he hasn’t been entirely honest about his interactions with either Todd Barclay or Glenys Dickson.

Glenda Hughes is becoming more and more like her good friend Michelle Boag. Everything she touches turns to crap, and when it emerges about the jack up for board elections she really will have to go.

-Newshub