Will Peter Dunne take responsibility for synthetic cannabis deaths?

There are fears there is a new chemical or poison in a drug that’s been linked to a spate of deaths in Auckland this month.
Police and the chief coroner yesterday issued an urgent warning after seven people who had used synthetic cannabis recently, or were found with the drug on them, died.
Ross Bell, the Drug Foundation’s chief executive, said synthetic cannabis had been in New Zealand for a decade, but there had never been a group of deaths like this.
He said that raised questions about what exactly was in the drug and whether there was a poison, opioid or other chemical in it.
“It can’t be one of the chemicals that we’ve had in the last 10 years because we haven’t simply had this experience before, my fear is we’re dealing with something new.”
Mr Bell said better information needed to be made public about what chemicals had been found in any blood or forensic testing, what people should be looking out for and how medical staff should respond.
He was also concerned that the deaths appeared to be confined to Auckland.
“It could well be that it is a bad batch that is doing the rounds, or it is a new chemical that’s doing the rounds, or it’s a new poison that happens to be available in Auckland, because we haven’t seen deaths like this in other parts of the country.”
The sale and supply of synthetic cannabis products was banned in 2013.
After being illegal to start with, Peter Dunne pushed for the legalisation of synthetic cannabis. The results were as expected – dreadful. Symptoms, illness and even deaths which you do not get with organic cannabis were instant problems.
The community revolted and demanded that this dumb decision be reversed.
But, thanks to Mr Dunne, synthetic cannabis is now on our streets to stay. And unlike cannabis, which has a death toll of zero, synthetic cannabis continues to clock up more corpses.
This man wants to return back to parliament, possibly to Government.
I do not believe his judgement is good enough.
Voters in Ohariu should take a long hard look at this man’s track record and consider voting for the National candidate instead.
– RNZ
THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.