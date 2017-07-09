Will these signs win Labour the election?

Labour has released their new signs for the election:

While it is all about Bill English for National’s campaign, Labour is steering clear of a strictly presidential campaign by featuring both leader Andrew Little and deputy Jacinda Ardern in its election material.

Labour’s newly released hoardings appear to be aimed at harnessing Ardern’s popularity and high-recognition factor as Little struggles to make headway in the polls – Ardern is nipping at his heels and has even overtaken him in some polls.

Labour also believes Ardern complements little – balancing out his more serious, older image.

There will be little to no advertising featuring Little alone – Ardern will also feature in the television ads with him.

Ardern replaced Annette King as deputy in March and Little said it was because of her ability to reach a group of people the party needed to connect with better – young and urban.

Labour’s slogan of choice is ‘a fresh approach’, which Labour claims highlights the difference between itself and the ‘stale’ third-term National Party.