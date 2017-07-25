Winston on becoming PM: #Fakenews

Winston Peters has opened up on media after the clarion call of their stories about him wanting to be PM:

Meanwhile, in a Dargaville on Friday, Peters lashed out news media, including Mike Hosking, and former cricketer turned Newshub sports presenter Mark Richardson.

Describing Hosking as a “veteran squawker wounding our ears for decades,” Peters hit out at him for a New Zealand Herald column expressing alarm at the prospect of Peters becoming Prime Minister.

Peters hit out at Richardson’s criticism over him turning up to a meeting on the latest Manawatu Gorge road closure.

During a discussion with co hosts on the AM Show, Duncan Garner and Amanda Gillies, Richardson said Peters was a “political predator,” and Gillies disagreed and said he was “a political pro.”

Garner talked about Peters possibly becoming Prime Minister, as have many commentators, given that his negotiating team raised it during coalition talks in 1996 – the time, place, date and content of the discussion were revealed in a recent Weekend Herald (Peters and Jim Bolger were asked to leave the room by the New Zealand First negotiators while it was discussed).

Peters: “Of late there has been mindless speculation about the prime ministership,” he said.

“Countless, unethical, unprofessional and dishonest commentators have claimed to know what I want.

“It matters not to them that they have not one shred of evidence to base their opinions on, but they are so odious as to carry on regardless and misrepresent me.”