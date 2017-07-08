Winston is a bit grumpy with Chris Keall

Winston Peters is a bit grumpy with Chris Keall from NBR after it appears he broke a confidence:

The Leader of New Zealand First and Northland’s Member of Parliament, the Rt Hon Winston Peters, has blasted an NBR hatchet piece.

“You could say the work of alleged journalist Chris Keall in NBR isn’t worth the paper it’s written on but that’s being charitable,” says Mr Peters.

“As Mr Keall has broken confidence after being told we were doing background checks first, people deserve to know his response: “When he’s ready to speak, keen for him to do an interview with Grant Walker on NBR Radio. May give him a rark up in the meantime”.

“We won’t be hectored at by some stuck-up egotistical central Auckland media luvvie, whose idea of journalism is a “rark up”.

“If NBR aspires to follow The Truth’s editorial standards then it’ll go the same way. We won’t apologise for getting the facts about Mr and Mrs Calantzopoulos first. NBR’s just upset because we didn’t perform like the trained National Party seals they’re used to.