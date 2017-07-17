Winston, bringing plain speaking back to NZ

Winston Peter’s speech is plain speaking and he is insisting that we must free ourselves from the shackles of political correctness.

He delivered his speech a short time after Green Party co-leader Metiria Turei gave an address at her own party’s conference across town. Turei recently said Peters was “on a roll” partly because of “a very racist approach to immigration”, and the NZ First leader spent much of his speech attacking the “political correct” who he said sought to stifle free speech.

He said Labour were pre-warned about Turei’s “racist” comment, and that showed there were Labour and Green Party members wanted to curtail legitimate views they didn’t agree with. “Whatever happened to sticks and stones can break my bones but words will never hurt me? Ladies and gentlemen, you’ve got an opinion, don’t be afraid to express it.” Peters said “fart blossoms” who wrote articles attacking his views didn’t have the courage to express that opinion in person, and that condescending attitude reflected much of what was wrong with the country. “These shiny bums in Wellington and latte sippers in Auckland…think people in the regions are thick because they don’t agree with them.”

Then he set about attacking the government.

The Government “worked for the few, but not for you”, the NZ First leader said, and National’s oft-repeated mantra of “stable government” was a sham. “What is stable about an economy where the level of home ownership is the lowest in 63 years? This is a nightmare coming unless a government is elected that changes all this. “This government reeks of instability from the very top, all the way down to Todd Barclay.” The poor had been bypassed and the middle class left behind, Peters told the crowd, and middle class families were “barely treading water”. “They want to know why as working men and women they are so damn poor. And why so many shiny bums in Wellington are not doing anything to help them.” After his speech, Peters also revealed his upcoming penal policy would be to not build any new prisons and instead make offenders do “hard labour” six days a week. NZ First has in the past had policy to shorten jail sentences to reduce costs but make life behind bars more difficult with a regime of hard labour.

That will be a winner too.

Looks like Winston Peters is looking to make huge inroads amongst middle NZ voters who feel left behind by the incrementalism of National.

-NewstalkZB