Winston as PM means something has gone horribly wrong, muses Mike Hosking

If Peters ends up being Prime Minister it will be because someone caved, someone was so desperate for power (apart from Peters) that they acquiesced in a way most New Zealanders could not,should not and would not stomach. You don’t get 10% of the vote and get the top job. The fact he asked to be Prime Minister when he was dealing with Helen Clark should not warrant suggesting it could ever actually come to pass. The request is all you really need to know about Winston and his motives. For the bloke who laughs off the baubles of office, the Prime Minister’s job as a result of being a minor partner in any potential coalition is not just a bauble but a gangster-size prize, demanded only by those associated with standover tactics.

And yet, Mike, thinking about this scenario. Andrew Little isn’t returned because Labour don’t get a large enough party vote. That leaves the competition between Metiria Turei, Winston Peters and Jacinda Ardern. Get the picture?

Mike then thinks he’s found a rare mistake in NZ First’s campaign

The only real change to the Peters approach this time round is he seems to have swapped the race card for the provincial one, and in that I think he’s made a rare campaign mistake. He will tell us provincial New Zealand is broken, that they’re missing out and all the latte sippers have forgotten them. The reality of course is – and look at any forecasters’ sentiment or the growth surveys – the regions are booming. Provincial New Zealand, with the exception of a couple of areas, hasn’t seen growth and prosperity like it for decades. You cannot roll into town in your bus, tell the locals that their life is hopeless when it isn’t. I admire Peters for still being relevant for all these years, but, if you’re new to all this, look up the history books to the last time Peters was in government. None of us who were there wants a sequel.

And we want Metiria, Bill, Jacinda or Andrew instead?

– Mike Hosking, Newstalk ZB