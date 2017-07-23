The word “diversity” is a code word for non-whites

When politicians talk about making a workplace more diverse they mean more brown people and more women but a brown woman is considered more “diverse” than a white woman and a white male is never ever considered diverse. Even if the office is 95% Kiwis who are ethnically Indian and the applicant is a white skinned Kiwi who is ethnically Dutch no one would say that employing him is making the office more diverse. That is because for a long time the word diversity has been a code word for non-whites. It is a politically correct way to racially discriminate against people based on the colour of their skin.

“Diversity … means non-whites,” said Stefan Molyneux recently, addressing a buzzword repeatedly used by leftists as a euphemism to subvert meritocracy in favor of racial, ethnic, and other non-merit based quotas. Molyneux made the comments during a July 8 episode of his YouTube show entitled, The Death of Canada. Prepare Yourselves Accordingly.: “Nobody says, ‘We’re bringing a lot of white people from Belgium, that adds to our diversity,’ or, ‘We’re bringing in a lot of people from Poland, that adds [to our diversity].’ It always and forever means non-whites. That’s what ‘diversity’ means. I’m not trying to do anything other than be very frank about what the word actually means [when used by leftists].” Molyneux highlighted Europe’s diversity — linguistically, culturally, ethnically, and otherwise — as an example of legitimate diversity ignored by the Left to push for demographic shifts via contemporary immigration policies: “Europe is incredibly diverse. And what does everyone say? ‘Europe needs diversity.’ Well, what does that mean? It means Europe needs non-whites. That’s all it means. ‘Diversity’ means non-whites, generally, displacing whites.”

When Auckland University students attempted to start a European culture club they were immediately targeted and smeared as white supremacists and the diversity of European culture was never acknowledged. This lumping of all white skinned people together into one bucket is bizarre. No Leftist would ever say that an Indian from India has the same culture as a Native American Indian even though they may share the same skin colour yet they all lump white skinned ethnicities like Germans, English, Irish, Scottish, Kiwi, Australians or Dutch together as the same culture.

Watch the segment below. Democrats and the broader Left regularly frame “diversity” as a value unto itself; reduction of white populations is cast as a positive demographic change. They also support maintenance and expansion of “affirmative action” — a racial- and ethnic-based set of policies for determining hiring, firing, and promotional decisions within businesses and government. –dailywire