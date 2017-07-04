Word of the day

The word for today is…
cacography (noun) – 1. Bad handwriting.
2. Bad spelling.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : (Caco) Before vowels cac-, word-forming element meaning “bad, ill, poor” (as in cacography, the opposite of calligraphy), from Latinised form of Greek kako-, from kakos “bad, evil,” considered by etymologists probably to be connected with PIE root *kakka- “to defecate.” The ancient Greek prefix was common in compounds; when added to words already bad, it made them worse; when added to words signifying something good, it implies too little of it.
