Word of the day

The word for today is…

cacography (noun) – 1. Bad handwriting.

2. Bad spelling.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : (Caco) Before vowels cac-, word-forming element meaning “bad, ill, poor” (as in cacography, the opposite of calligraphy), from Latinised form of Greek kako-, from kakos “bad, evil,” considered by etymologists probably to be connected with PIE root *kakka- “to defecate.” The ancient Greek prefix was common in compounds; when added to words already bad, it made them worse; when added to words signifying something good, it implies too little of it.