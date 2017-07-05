Word of the day

The word for today is…

chimera (noun) – 1. Greek Mythology A fire-breathing female monster usually represented as a composite of a lion, goat, and serpent.

2. An imaginary monster made up of grotesquely disparate parts.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : Fabulous monster, late 14th century, from Old French chimere or directly from Medieval Latin chimera, from Latin Chimaera, from Greek khimaira, name of a mythical creature, slain by Bellerophon, with a lion’s head, a goat’s body, and a serpent’s tail (supposedly personification of snow or winter); literally “year-old she-goat” (masc. khimaros), from kheima “winter season”. Figurative meaning “wild fantasy” first recorded 1580s in English (attested 13th century in French).