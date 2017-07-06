Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu

Must read

What's hot

Corporate welfare for a private organisation that doesn’t even want it
0

Word of the day

by Korau on July 6, 2017 at 6:15am

The word for today is…

divagate (verb) – 1. To wander or drift about.
2. To ramble; digress.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : 1590s, from Latin divagatus, past participle of divagari “to wander about,” from di(s)- “apart” + vagari “to wander, ramble”.

 

THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.

Tagged:
Print
9%
Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu