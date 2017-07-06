Word of the day

The word for today is…
divagate (verb) – 1. To wander or drift about.
2. To ramble; digress.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : 1590s, from Latin divagatus, past participle of divagari “to wander about,” from di(s)- “apart” + vagari “to wander, ramble”.
