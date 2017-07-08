Word of the day

The word for today is…
expostulate (verb) – To reason earnestly with someone in an effort to dissuade or correct; remonstrate.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : 1530s, “to demand, to claim,” from Latin expostulatus, past participle of expostulare “to demand urgently, remonstrate, find fault, dispute, complain of, demand the reason (for someone’s conduct),” from ex- “from” + postulare “to demand”. Friendlier sense of “to reason earnestly (with someone) against a course of action, etc.” is first recorded in English 1570s.
