Word of the day

The word for today is…

expostulate (verb) – To reason earnestly with someone in an effort to dissuade or correct; remonstrate.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : 1530s, “to demand, to claim,” from Latin expostulatus, past participle of expostulare “to demand urgently, remonstrate, find fault, dispute, complain of, demand the reason (for someone’s conduct),” from ex- “from” + postulare “to demand”. Friendlier sense of “to reason earnestly (with someone) against a course of action, etc.” is first recorded in English 1570s.