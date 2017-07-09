Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu

Must read

What's hot

Opposition’s pin up girl is a bludger with 10 kids, multiple fathers and we’re supposed to feel sorry for her
0

Word of the day

by Korau on July 9, 2017 at 6:15am

The word for today is…

exurb (noun) – A semirural region lying just beyond the suburbs of a city.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : “The outer, prosperous ring of the suburbs,” 1955, American English, from exurban, by 1838 (it seems to have arisen in the writings of the reform movement opposed to urban cemeteries), from ex- + urban, on model of suburban.

 

THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.

Tagged:
Print
16%
Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu