Word of the day

The word for today is…
exurb (noun) – A semirural region lying just beyond the suburbs of a city.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : “The outer, prosperous ring of the suburbs,” 1955, American English, from exurban, by 1838 (it seems to have arisen in the writings of the reform movement opposed to urban cemeteries), from ex- + urban, on model of suburban.
