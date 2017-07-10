Word of the day

Whale Oil Beef Hooked
by Korau on July 10, 2017 at 6:15am

The word for today is…

humblebrag (noun) – A superficially modest or self-deprecating statement that is clearly intended to impress others.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : Early 21st century: from humble + brag.

 

