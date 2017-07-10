Word of the day

The word for today is…
humblebrag (noun) – A superficially modest or self-deprecating statement that is clearly intended to impress others.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : Early 21st century: from humble + brag.
THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.