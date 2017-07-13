Word of the day

The word for today is…
jobsworth (noun) – (informal) A person in a position of minor authority who invokes the letter of the law in order to avoid any action requiring initiative, cooperation, etc.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : 1970s: from ‘it’s more than my job’s worth (not) to’.
