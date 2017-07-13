Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Word of the day

by Korau on July 13, 2017 at 6:15am

The word for today is…

jobsworth (noun) – (informal) A person in a position of minor authority who invokes the letter of the law in order to avoid any action requiring initiative, cooperation, etc.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : 1970s: from ‘it’s more than my job’s worth (not) to’.

 

Whale Oil Beef Hooked
