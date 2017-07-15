Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Word of the day

by Korau on July 15, 2017 at 6:15am

The word for today is…

ophidian (adj) – Of, relating to, or resembling a snake or the snakes.

(noun) – A snake.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : “Pertaining to snakes,” 1883, from Greek ophidion, diminutive of ophis “serpent”. Hence, ophiolatry “serpent-worship” (1862), and the sect of the Ophitæ, who revered the serpent as the symbol of divine wisdom.

 

