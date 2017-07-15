Word of the day

The word for today is…
ophidian (adj) – Of, relating to, or resembling a snake or the snakes.
(noun) – A snake.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : “Pertaining to snakes,” 1883, from Greek ophidion, diminutive of ophis “serpent”. Hence, ophiolatry “serpent-worship” (1862), and the sect of the Ophitæ, who revered the serpent as the symbol of divine wisdom.
