Word of the day

The word for today is…

parallax (noun) – A change in the apparent position of an object relative to more distant objects, caused by a change in the observer’s line of sight toward the object.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : 1570s, from Middle French parallaxe (mid-16th century), from Greek parallaxis “change, alteration, inclination of two lines meeting at an angle,” from parallassein “to alter, make things alternate,” from para- + allassein “to change,” from allos “other” (from PIE root *al- “beyond”).