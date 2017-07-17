Word of the day

The word for today is…
prelapsarian (adj) – (Theology) Of or relating to the period before the fall of Adam and Eve.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : “pertaining to the condition before the Fall,” 1834, from pre- + Latin lapsus “a fall” + ending from unitarian, etc.
