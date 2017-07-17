Word of the day

Whale Oil Beef Hooked
A debate a policy wonk can’t and won’t win
by Korau on July 17, 2017 at 6:15am

The word for today is…

prelapsarian (adj) – (Theology) Of or relating to the period before the fall of Adam and Eve.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : “pertaining to the condition before the Fall,” 1834, from pre- + Latin lapsus “a fall” + ending from unitarian, etc.

 

