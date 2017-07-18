Word of the day

The word for today is…
pusillanimous (adj) – Lacking courage; cowardly.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : Early 15th century, from Late Latin pusillanimis “having little courage” (used in Church Latin to translate Greek oligopsychos “small-souled”), from Latin pusillis “very weak, little” (diminutive of pullus “young animal,” from PIE root *pau- “few, little”) + animus “spirit, courage”.
