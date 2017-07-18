Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Word of the day

by Korau on July 18, 2017 at 6:15am

The word for today is…

pusillanimous (adj) – Lacking courage; cowardly.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : Early 15th century, from Late Latin pusillanimis “having little courage” (used in Church Latin to translate Greek oligopsychos “small-souled”), from Latin pusillis “very weak, little” (diminutive of pullus “young animal,” from PIE root *pau- “few, little”) + animus “spirit, courage”.

 

