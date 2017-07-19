Word of the day

The word for today is…

rhotacism (noun) – 1. The change of a sound such as (s) or (z) to (r) in the history of a language, such as the change of Proto-Indo-European intervocalic s to r in Latin, resulting in alternations such as that seen between the singular noun genus, “kind, sort” and its plural, genera. Also called rhoticism.

2. (a) The inability to articulate the (r) sound as a rhotic consonant.

(b) The substitution of the (r) sound with another sound, such as (w), because of this inability.

3. The articulation of a sound other than (r) as (r), especially the articulation of (z) as (r).

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : 1830, from Modern Latin rhotacismus, from Greek rhotakizein, from rho “the letter -r-,” from Hebrew or Phoenician roth. Excessive or peculiar use of the -r- sound (the “burr”), especially the conversion of another sound (usually -s-) to -r-; as in Aeolian Greek, which at the end of words changed -s- into -r- (hippor for hippos, etc.).