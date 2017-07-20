Word of the day

The word for today is…
scrofula (noun) – A form of tuberculosis affecting the lymph nodes, especially of the neck, that is most common in children and is usually spread by unpasteurized milk from infected cows. Also called struma.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : Circa 1400, scrophulas (plural) from Late Latin scrofulæ (plural) “swelling of the glands of the neck,” literally “little pigs,” from Latin scrofa “breeding sow”. The connection may be because the glands associated with the disease resemble the body of a sow or some part of it, or because pigs were thought to be prone to it.
