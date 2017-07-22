Word of the day

The word for today is…
sibylline (adj) – 1. Coming from, characteristic of, or relating to a sibyl. (A sibyl was one of a number of women regarded as oracles or prophets by the ancient Greeks and Romans.)
2. Prophetic; oracular.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : 1570s, from Latin sibyllinus, from sibylla
THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.