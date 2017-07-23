Word of the day

The word for today is…

amateur (noun) – 1. One who engages in an art, science, study, or athletic activity as a pastime rather than as a profession.

2. (Sports) An athlete who has never accepted money, or who accepts money under restrictions specified by a regulatory body, for participating in a competition.

3. One lacking the skill of a professional, as in an art.

(adj) – 1. Of or performed by an amateur.

2. Made up of amateurs.

3. Not professional.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : 1784, “one who has a taste for some art, study, or pursuit, but does not practice it,” from French amateur “one who loves, lover” (16th century, restored from Old French ameour), from Latin amatorem (nominative amator) “lover, friend,” agent noun from amatus, past participle of amare “to love”.

Meaning “one who cultivates and participates (in something) but does not pursue it professionally or with an eye to gain” (as opposed to professional) is from 1786, often with disparaging shades, “dabbler, dilettante,” except in athletics, where the tinge formerly shaded the professional. As an adjective, by 1838.