Word of the day

The word for today is…

dilettante (noun) – 1. One who dabbles in an art or a field of knowledge.

2. (Archaic) A lover of the fine arts.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : 1733, borrowing of Italian dilettante “lover of music or painting,” from dilettare “to delight,” from Latin delectare (see delight. Originally without negative connotation, “devoted amateur,” the pejorative sense emerged late 18th century by contrast with professional.