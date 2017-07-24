Word of the day

The word for today is…
dilettante (noun) – 1. One who dabbles in an art or a field of knowledge.
2. (Archaic) A lover of the fine arts.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : 1733, borrowing of Italian dilettante “lover of music or painting,” from dilettare “to delight,” from Latin delectare (see delight. Originally without negative connotation, “devoted amateur,” the pejorative sense emerged late 18th century by contrast with professional.
THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.