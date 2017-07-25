Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu

Must read

What's hot

Red Radio’s Kim Hill chews the US Ambassador’s arse
0

Word of the day

by Korau on July 25, 2017 at 6:15am

The word for today is…

dippy (adj) – Not sensible; foolish.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : “Mad, insane, crazy,” 1903, perhaps from dip + -y (2), but the exact signification is unclear. Another theory connects it with dipsomania.

 

THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.

Tagged:
Print
53%
Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu