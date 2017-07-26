Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Face it love, your Mum is a fraudster and you are entitled as she is
Word of the day

by Korau on July 26, 2017 at 6:15am

The word for today is…

dipsomania (noun) – An insatiable craving for alcoholic beverages.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : 1843, “morbid craving for alcohol,” coined in medical Latin from Greek dipsa “thirst” (which is of unknown origin) + mania.

 

