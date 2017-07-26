Word of the day

The word for today is…
dipsomania (noun) – An insatiable craving for alcoholic beverages.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : 1843, “morbid craving for alcohol,” coined in medical Latin from Greek dipsa “thirst” (which is of unknown origin) + mania.
