Word of the day

The word for today is…
goofy (adj) – 1. Silly; ridiculous.
2. Having the right foot forward when riding a board such as a skateboard or snowboard.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : 1921, from goof + -y. The Disney character of that name began life circa 1929 as “Dippy Dawg.”
