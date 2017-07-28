Word of the day

The word for today is…

gratuitous (adj) – 1. Given or granted without return or recompense; unearned.

2. Given or received without cost or obligation; free.

3. Unnecessary or unwarranted; unjustified.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : 1650s, “freely bestowed,” from Latin gratuitus “done without pay, spontaneous, voluntary,” from gratus “pleasing, agreeable,” from gratia “favour”. Earlier was gratuital (1590s). Sense of “uncalled for, done without good reason” is first recorded 1690s.