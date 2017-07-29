Word of the day

The word for today is…

smorgasbord (noun) – 1. A buffet meal featuring a varied number of dishes.

2. A varied collection.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : 1893, from Swedish smörgåsbord, literally “butter-goose table,” from smörgås, “slice of bread and butter,” compounded from smör “butter” and gås, literally “goose” (and from the same Germanic root that yielded English goose.

[Smörgås] properly signifies “a slice of bread-and-butter”; and has come by custom–in much the same way as when we familiarly speak of “taking a sandwich” for partaking of some light refreshment–to be applied synecdochically to the preliminary relish or appetizer partaken of before meals.

The final element is bord “table,” from Proto-Germanic *burdam “plank, board, table”. Figurative sense of “medley, miscellany” is recorded from 1948.