Word of the day

The word for today is…
sotto voce (adv) – 1. In soft tones, so as not to be overheard; in an undertone.
2. Music In very soft tones. Used chiefly as a direction.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : 1737, Italian, literally “under voice,” from sotto, from Latin subtus “below” (source also of French sous) + voce, from Latin vocem (nominative vox) “voice, sound, utterance,” from PIE root *wekw- “to speak.”
