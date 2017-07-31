Word of the day

The word for today is…
unsavoury (adj) – 1. objectionable or distasteful.
2. disagreeable in odour or taste
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : also unsavory, early 13th century, “tasteless, insipid,” from un- “not” + savory. Meaning “unpleasant or disagreeable to the taste” is attested from late 14th century; of persons, from circa 1400.
