The wrong people being put in prison as Dairy owners go behind bars and robbers run free

Dairy owners are caging themselves behind counters with metal bars out of fear for their safety. Indian community leader and National Party member Sunny Kaushal said he knew of at least a dozen dairy owners who had put up metal “grilles” inside their stores and more were choosing to as violent assaults on shop owners continued in Auckland. “They’re desperate for their safety,” Kaushal said. “Of course it’s a very sad look, it’s not the kind of New Zealand you want to see, but these people are living in fear.”

Even when dairy owners let the thieves make off with goods from their stores – which usually included cigarettes – the robberies would often turn violent, Kaushal said. “[So] they are putting a wall in between them at least to stop these offenders from reaching out.” Kaushal thanked police for their efforts to reduce these types of crime, saying from what he’d seen there did appear to be a drop-off in attacks in the Auckland region within the last month or so. “Police have been very active and that’s sending a good strong message.” Former North Harbour rugby player Junior Poluleuligaga tweeted a photo from a Papatoetoe dairy in South Auckland last week showing metal grilles separating a customer and a dairy worker behind a counter. “Just popped into this local dairy in Papatoetoe. Makes me angry that it’s come to this,” he wrote. The dairy’s owner, who asked not to be named, said he knew of several shop owners who had resorted to using bars or grilles to fence themselves in.

This is not the New Zealand any of us want.

Basically, no matter how much we may like the government’s economic steady hand, it has seriously dropped the ball in this area and not showing any real determination to adjust their law and order policies to deal with this.

People who threaten the children and wives working in dairies just to grab a packet of smokes are getting away with it, while the terrified men put up bars, grilles and all sorts of defensive security measures.

Personally I think it’s time a few of them give these scrotes a gut shot from behind the counter. If police cannot keep our citizens safe, then the social contract that keeps guns from our hands is null and void. The only way that we give up guns is if police can effectively protect us.

And when they can’t, we must be able to do so ourselves. Legally.

– NZ Herald