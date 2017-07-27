Yes, but how do we know she isn’t lying about this too?

Metiria Turei is a self-confessed fraudster and a liar. She admitted to lying about her circumstances to WINZ while she was a solo mother and student.

The starting point in all of this is that she is a liar.

So, how do we know she is telling the truth about the latest information?

Greens co-leader Metiria Turei is under the spotlight for not looking for work while lying to Work & Income but spending time running for political parties. Turei dropped a bombshell at the party’s annual conference two weeks ago when she admitted she had committed benefit fraud while studying for her law degree and raising her baby on the Domestic Purposes Benefit. It’s now been revealed that Turei wasn’t working while studying for her law degree but was campaigning for two different political parties. In 1993 she stood for the McGillicuddy Serious Party and in the 1996 election she campaigned for the Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party. “I also had fun like other people do,” she told RNZ in what was a combative interview at times. “(Campaigning) took a little bit of time but this is the thing, people are entitled to have a decent life and I want every beneficiary to have enough money to be financially secure.” Asked what her response was to people who said she should have been working instead, Turei said, “they’re entitled to their opinion and views and can make their judgements”. The comments come on the back of Turei saying on Tuesday that she would “never abuse the trust” of people who confide in her that they’ve broken the law.

So, that just raises even more questions.

Who was looking after little Piupiu when she was out campaigning?

Was she actually entitled to the DPB because one of the ‘flatmates’ was actually her partner Warwick Stanton?

A computer programmer when he met Turei in 1994, he turned house husband when they moved from Auckland to Dunedin eight years ago.

and:

A law degree and a renewed purpose in life weren’t the only things Metiria gained during her years at university – she also met and fell in love with her husband Warwick Stanton.

If she wasn’t entitled to the DPB then isn’t it then the case that she also wasn’t entitled to apply for and receive the TIA incentive?

Why wasn’t she meeting work obligations?

Is her fraud bigger than that to which she has admitted?

She is already a proven liar, so how do we know she is telling the truth now?

Metiria Turei likes to hold others to account for standards she seems to not want to hold herself to. She needs to resign.

-Fairfax