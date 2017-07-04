A Younger version of Dad’s Army returns to Britain

They will then stage a 30,000-strong march through Westminster to Trafalgar Square. …Members last night told of their “sheer frustration” after fighting jihadist groups overseas to find on their return that radical Muslims on security watch lists are roaming free.

Thousands of Armed Forces veterans have formed a campaign group aimed at tackling the threat from jihadists in Britain.Veterans Against Terrorism, which already boasts 8,500 members, will press the Government to take firmer action against the 3,000 suspected Muslim extremists living in Britain when they present a petition to Downing Street on August 5.

Remember the comedy Dad’s Army that was made up of patriotic old men who patrolled Britain during the war to protect the locals from German attack? Thanks to all the terror attacks and the ongoing threat from Jihadists already living inside British society, Dad’s Army has once again become a reality and this time it is no joke they are deadly serious.

They offered to form an unarmed “Home Guard” to support the police.

Organiser Dan McDevitt said: “We have more than 3,000 suspected jihadi terrorists and we know our security services, who are doing a good job, just cannot monitor all of them properly. The Prime Minster has said ‘enough is enough’ and we agree. Our solution is simple – deport all nonBritish citizens who cause serious concern and place GPS tags on the British ones.”

The group will also campaign for more funding to be given to front-line services such as police.

…Co-organiser Sean Smart, a Yorkshire Regiment veteran, said: “Some of us have served just two years while others, like myself, served for 24 years to defend both our country and Europe from terrorism.

“The whole point was to keep this stuff away from Britain, but despite our best efforts we are seeing attacks like Manchester and London.

“I feel we could be utilised here at home. We could act like eyes and ears, and use our skills. It’s not vigilantism.

“We don’t want to use weapons. I mean a Home Guard without weapons or uniform so we can integrate.”

Former SAS hero Phil Campion, the group’s official spokesman, said: “We aren’t racial, or political – our interest is the safety of the people of the United Kingdom.”

The group has been backed by other veterans associations including the British Army Muslim Association, with tens of thousands of members.

-paulgolding.org.uk