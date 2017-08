Next round in the Rotorua mud fight

The gift that keeps on giving

“MPI is aware of the potential upcoming import of mud from South Korea and we have been working with the Rotorua [Lakes] Council to ensure that there are no biosecurity risks associated with this shipment.

“All imports of risk goods including plants and soil or clay must meet our strict biosecurity standards before being allowed into New Zealand. The product in this case, is clay (but called ‘mud’) that would be milled and filtered to remove any possible organic material, then heat treated to between 70 and 80 degrees for 72 hours, before being crushed into a fine powder. The mud is finally irradiated at 10 kilogray before it is imported.

“These treatments will make the mud sterile, therefore removing any biosecurity risks.

To ensure the mud is safe, MPI will verify that the treatments have been applied before providing clearance.”