Next round in the Rotorua mud fight

The gift that keeps on giving

“MPI is aware of the potential upcoming import of mud from South Korea and we have been working with the Rotorua [Lakes] Council to ensure that there are no biosecurity risks associated with this shipment. “All imports of risk goods including plants and soil or clay must meet our strict biosecurity standards before being allowed into New Zealand. The product in this case, is clay (but called ‘mud’) that would be milled and filtered to remove any possible organic material, then heat treated to between 70 and 80 degrees for 72 hours, before being crushed into a fine powder. The mud is finally irradiated at 10 kilogray before it is imported. “These treatments will make the mud sterile, therefore removing any biosecurity risks. To ensure the mud is safe, MPI will verify that the treatments have been applied before providing clearance.”

Why did this have to be rushed out on a Saturday night? Well, a huge panic was building that Rotorua Lakes Council was going to import Foot and Mouth disease.

On Thursday, Rotorua MP Todd McClay said he had written to the Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy requesting urgent clarificaton on this issue, following approaches by mainly rural constituents. Also on Thursday, Rotorua Lakes Council discussed and rejected a motion to cancel the purchase of the mud, which is costing $90,000 over five years.

They then blamed the media for a projected festival loss for up to half a million dollars, and threatened the Taxpayers’ Union with a defamation suit – the lawfare of the moment to try and stop people speaking the truth.

This Rotorua importing overseas mud issue is the best since Invercargill sent 4 council people to China to buy Christmas lights.

– NZ Herald, Facebook