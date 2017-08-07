Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu

Must read

What's hot

Are we really supposed to believe Metiria Turei?
0

Who will replace the Shameless Fraudster in charge of the Green party? [POLL]

by Cameron Slater on August 7, 2017 at 10:30am

fraud metiria turei

Perhaps there is another reason the Green party is holding on to Metiria Turei for grim death.   Due to their constitution, they need co-leaders of opposite genders (let’s ignore “indeterminate” for the moment).

That leaves a number of candidates for Metiria’s job.

Which do you think will ascent the throne to slap James Shaw around just the way he likes it?

 

THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.

Print
10%
Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu