Who will replace the Shameless Fraudster in charge of the Green party? [POLL]

Perhaps there is another reason the Green party is holding on to Metiria Turei for grim death. Due to their constitution, they need co-leaders of opposite genders (let’s ignore “indeterminate” for the moment).
That leaves a number of candidates for Metiria’s job.
Which do you think will ascent the throne to slap James Shaw around just the way he likes it?
