Photo of the Day

Le Mans 1955 horror crash that killed 84 people, some of them decapitated, will always be motor sport’s darkest day

The Le Mans start is historical now, but this was a regular feature of racing at Le Mans and other circuits until the late 1960s. All the cars lined up angled in the direction of travel. Drivers stood opposite their cars across the track. The flag dropped, drivers ran to their cars, hopped in, fired up—and all hellacious competition broke loose.

Cars were arranged by engine size, the largest in front. However, as shown in this photo, a quick-footed Lance Macklin put his Austin-Healey (#26) temporarily ahead of the Mercedes-Benz SLRs of Pierre Levegh (#20) and Karl Kling (#21). Tragically, Macklin, Levegh and Jaguar D-Type driver Mike Hawthorn were to interact 35 laps later in the worst accident of motor racing history.

Along the pit straight, Macklin swerved to avoid a late-pitting Hawthorn. Levegh’s Mercedes hit the Austin-Healey. The Mercedes went airborne and disintegrated into the crowd.

The 1955 Le Mans disaster occurred during the 24 Hours of Le Mans motor race in Le Mans, France in June 1955, when a crash caused large fragments of debris to fly into the crowd. Eighty-three spectators and driver Pierre Levegh died and 120 more were injured in the most catastrophic accident in motorsport history.

Heading up to 1955’s 24 hours of Le Mans, Mercedes-Benz was a heavy favourite -– the team had set a record at that year’s Mille Miglia with Sir Stirling Moss at the helm, swept various podiums and was the pinnacle of German industrial engineering. Still, Jaguar was planning on upsetting the German juggernaut with its capable D-type racer. While the winners ended up being Mike Hawthorn and Ivor Bueb in a Jaguar, the race is better remembered as the deadliest event in motorsport history.

“A 400-square-yard stretch of cheering ­people became a black, hysterical horror,” reported Time magazine. The disaster stunned the world and led to some countries banning motor racing altogether.

Was it caused by Mercedes gambling on unproven new technologies? Was the death toll so high because there was a secret fuel additive in a hidden tank which caused Levegh’s car to explode? Was there an official cover-up on the causes of the crash by the French authorities? Or was it all to do with the recklessness of a devil-may-care British driver who had been told he had only a few years to live?

The backdrop to the disaster was intense rivalry between German and British motor-racing teams and their drivers. But the fierce competition had dire consequences for safety.

Motor racing in the Fifties was far more dangerous than today. Safety measures such as guard rails and tyre walls were non-existent. Drivers risked life and limb in every race. Just a fortnight before the Le Mans disaster Alberto Ascari, a dual world champion, had been killed at Monza in Italy. Only four days earlier he had ­narrowly escaped when his car tumbled into Monaco harbour. At Le Mans, six men had died in the race since it began in 1923. But before 1955 spectators did not expect to be victims.

The prestigious and exciting Twenty Four Hours of Le Mans race, or Les 24 Heures du Mans, is the oldest sportscar race in the world, having been run since 1923.

It is also one of the most dangerous.

The car of one driver, Pierre Levegh, lost control of his car which was launched into a crowd of spectators. You can see in the video below that safety measures at races in those days was negligible, if not non-existent. Spectators weren’t protected from this type of accident and when the car hit an embankment, huge and weighty pieces of the vehicle, including the rear axle and the engine block, went hurtling through the air causing mayhem.

The attendants were not used to dealing with magnesium fires and the stricken car, a Mercedes Benz was made from magnesium alloy. Attempts to extinguish the ensuing fire actually made it worse.

It’s not known exactly how many people died.Contemporary reports say as many as one hundred and thirty people lost their lives. In those days, assessing the damage in terms of numbers was difficult. No-one knows how many people were seriously injured or died of their injuries later. The police files have never been public. There was complete chaos. In those days, there were no pit-to-car radios, no television cameras mounted at every point on the circuit, no-one tweeting and no-one taking cellphone images. No-one knew what was happening.

At the 1955 race, more than 250,000 people eagerly awaited a battle between Mercedes, the dominant force in motor sport, and Jaguar, its British rival. Lead driver for Mercedes was Juan Manuel Fangio, the reigning world champion from Argentina, regarded as the greatest driver of all time.

Jaguar’s star was the dashing blond and ultra-patriotic 26-year-old Englishman Mike Hawthorn, a man known to hate all things German. It was said of Hawthorn that if he had been born 10 years earlier he would have been a Battle of Britain pilot. As it was he focused on beating German cars on the race track – calling his own cars “Merc eaters”. But unbeknown to his adoring ­public the Golden Boy was a sick man. In 1954 he’d had a ­kidney removed and was told he would be dead before he was 30. Hawthorn was determined to live his short life to the full. An exuberant character, he smoked and drank to excess, loved parties and piloted his own plane. But his favourite form of recreation was chasing and seducing Europe’s most beautiful women.

On the racetrack Hawthorn played to win. He was accused by some of reckless driving and the events at Le Mans did little to dispel that reputation. Around two hours into the race Hawthorn began to slow for a pit stop. The braking caused the car behind him, an Austin Healey driven by British driver Lance Macklin, to pull into the middle of the track. Pierre Levegh’s Mercedes, travelling at 150mph, mounted the back of Macklin’s car and soared into the air. After hitting a mound it exploded and broke up, spraying red-hot shrapnel and debris into the crowd. Levegh was thrown from the car and killed on impact in front of his wife.

Eyewitness Jacques Grelley later said. “I was stepping over bodies – they were everywhere. I couldn’t talk for three hours.” His companion was decapitated with his binoculars still around his neck. As people lay dying, priests administered the last rites.

Incredibly the race continued because organisers believed a mass ­exodus would hinder rescuers. While Mercedes withdrew their drivers six hours later as a mark of respect, Hawthorn was instructed to continue and Jaguar claimed a ­hollow victory.

The European media were quick to blame the playboy British driver for what had happened. A fierce war of words broke out between ­Mercedes and Jaguar. ­Hawthorn protested his innocence. “In my judgment, I allowed sufficient time for the driver of any following car to be aware of my intentions and for him to take such action as might be required without being of danger to others,” he said. He considered quitting the sport but the official inquiry exonerated him and said no single person could be held responsible.

T he verdict was supported by Belgian racing driver and writer Paul Frere. “It is completely clear from the photographs ­Hawthorn did not make a sudden-brake-and-pull-sharp-right manoeuvre only a short distance from the pits, thereby endangering the cars near him.”

The tragedy could have been put down to many factors. Before the race, Pierre Levegh had expressed ­concerns about the speed of the cars in the ­narrow pit straight.

Levegh’s car was made from a ­magnesium alloy which made it lighter and therefore faster but the downside was that it was highly inflammable. Also, the car’s brakes were unreliable, a deadly combination.

For years rumours persisted that a secret fuel additive in a hidden extra fuel tank caused the car to explode when it hit the bank, though this has never been proved. The accident led to the imposition of new safety standards at Le Mans. Mercedes left Formula One at the end of the 1955 season, not to return for nearly 40 years.

Hawthorn recovered his appetite for the sport and in 1958 won a thrilling duel with Stirling Moss to become the first ever British Formula One world champion. Having reached the pinnacle of his profession he then decided to retire and planned to marry the model Jean Howarth.

There was no happy ending. But it was not his kidney disease that killed Hawthorne. On a wet morning in ­January 1959, his Jaguar spun off the A3 bypass near Guildford, Surrey, and hit a tree. He died in minutes.

Ironically, it may have been his fierce anti-German sentiment that killed him. A friend had been driving a ­Mercedes on the same stretch of road and Hawthorn, who couldn’t bear to see a German car get the better of his Jaguar “Merc eater”, decided to race against it. So the man whom many held responsible for the horrors of Le Mans, met his own tragic and untimely death less than four years later.

Le Mans is in mourning today for the 84 people killed when the blazing wreckage of a Mercedes sports car crashed through the crowds two hours after the start of the 24-hour endurance race yesterday. Seventy-seven people are still in the hospital and of these seven are in a serious condition.

Relatives today filed through the hospitals and clinics in an attempt to identify the unnamed victims. Some of the men, women, and children killed were so terribly mutilated they may never be identified. Messages of sympathy are being received here. The first two were from the West German President and the Chancellor, Sir Gladwyn Jebb, the British Ambassador in Paris, has sent a message of sympathy to M. Pinay, the French Foreign Minister.

The record crowd was packed around the rails when the crash occurred. Witnesses said that Mike Hawthorn (Britain), who went on to win the race, was signalled into the Jaguar pits to refuel. Lance Macklin, in an Austin-Healey, swerved hard to avoid the green British car. The French driver, Pierre Levegh, who was chasing the leaders at 125 miles an hour, could not avoid Macklin’s car. His silver Mercedes glanced off the side of it and exploded, showering sparks into the air. Its engine and front axle went like a scythe through the crowd. In the time it took to happen few people had time to duck.

Two young boys were decapitated, one next to his dying father. His mother, blood coming from a gashed arm, screamed as she clutched the mutilated body to her. The packed enclosure along the grandstand straight was a terrible scene. Hundreds of spectators went to help rescue teams, police and firemen. A priest moved slowly among the dying, administering the Last Sacraments, while volunteers covered the bodies with newspapers and torn clothing. Levegh, killed instantly, was dragged from the blazing wreckage of his car and other bodies were carried away on stretchers and ladders. Most of the dead were French, but a police list of dead included the name of Jack Diamond, aged 24, of London, and Robert John Loxley, aged 24, of Worchester. Two British are among the injured- Mr W.T. Saunders of Rugby, and Mr John Chapman, whose address was not given.

One of the injured, M. Jacques Lelong, said after leaving hospital today with his head in bandages,

“There was a terrific explosion and two car wheels whistled over my head. I saw a little girl in a light-coloured dress who had been trampled on by panic stricken spectators, lying in a pool of blood. A piece of metal hit me square on the forehead and I saw a headless man beside me collapse like a rag doll.”

On the other side of the track, it was several hours before many people knew of the crash as they danced in the open air and rode on the fun-fair roundabouts.

Hours after flame and flying metal erupted; few of the spectators at Le Mans, France knew what had happened. It was days before drivers’ stories and these pictures could reconstruct the worst accident in racing history. Some 250,000 spectators had gathered for Europe’s classic sports car race, the 24-hour test around an 8.38-mile course. Concerned about a course laid out years ago for slower cars, Mercedes Driver Pierre Levegh complained, “We need a signal system. Our cars go too fast.”

As the race entered its third hour the cars were breaking records at every lap when Jaguar Driver Mike Hawthorn received a signal from his pit crew to stop for gas. As he braked, an Austin-Healey swerved to avoid him. A few lengths behind, Levegh raised his hand, signalling another Mercedes to slow up. At 150 mph he had no chance to do so himself.

Hitting the Healey, the Mercedes took off like a rocket, struck the embankment beside the track, hurtled end over end and then disintegrated over the crowd. The hood decapitated tightly jammed spectators like a guillotine. The engine and front axle cut a swath like an artillery barrage. And the car’s magnesium body burst into flames like a torch, burning others to death. In a few searing seconds, many people were dead and maimed. Hawthorn, though unnerved, went on to win and set a new record. But few spectators had the enthusiasm to cheer.

No official announcement was made over the loud-speaker and they knew nothing until the Mercedes team withdrew at two o’clock this morning as a mark of sympathy for the victims. A Mercedes spokesman said that they did not withdraw earlier at the request of the organisers as this would have meant many people leaving the track and may have held up the work of getting the injured to hospital.

At the time a Mercedes driven by Stirling Moss, of Britain, and Juan Fangio, the world champion, was in the lead. Fangio said that Levegh had saved his life just before crashing to his death. He declared:

“I was doing 260 kilometres an hour. Just before we reached the first pits I saw in front of me, hardly more than fifty metres away, Levegh suddenly raises his hand. He was warning me of some danger I could not see. I braked but at that speed, there was no question of pulling up in a few metres. Everything occurred so quickly that I could not see all that happened. I saw Levegh shoot off to the right while Macklin’s Austin-Healey was thrown to the left just in front of me. How I got through and missed Macklin I don’t know.”

Just before the Mercedes crash, a British M.G. driven by R. Jacobs swerved off the circuit as it approached the grandstand straight and crashed into a ditch. Policemen dragged Jacobs from the car a few seconds before it exploded in flames. Mrs Jacobs, the driver’s wife, said that he was in the hospital with a broken leg, but was resting comfortably.

If you read a report of the race now, you’ll probably read that the Mercedes team withdrew from the race. They did, but not immediately. It was six hours later that they decided to do so. Remember this race took place under ten years since the end of the Second World War. The Germans (and Mercedes is a German make) had occupied France during the war and been responsible for the deaths of countless French people. Here was a German car that had caused a huge number of French deaths within seconds. When this was pointed out to them, they withdrew their cars. In fact, at the end of that season, Mercedes withdrew from motorsport altogether for several years.

Some books say that the crash was the reason why Mercedes-Benz withdrew from racing at the end of 1955, but other sources, say that Mercedes-Benz had won everything and proved their point that Mercedes-Benz could produce fast, winning cars and therefore had nothing left to prove. As a result, they had planned on getting out of racing independently from the Le Mans accident.

This period 1954-1957 was very bad for racing as in addition to the Le Mans accident, the Carrera Panamericana and Mille Miglia were cancelled due to multiple deaths.

In 2011 the Austin-Healey sports car involved in motor racing’s worst accident, at Le Mans in 1955, sold at auction for more than $1 million after 42 years.

Driven by Lance Macklin at the Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race, his Austin-Healey 100 Special was rammed from behind by Pierre Levegh’s Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR which then flew into the crowd and killed at least 83 spectators.

The car was impounded by the French authorities for 18 months before being handed back to the Donald Healey Motor Company for repairs, racing through the late 1950s and into the 1960s.

Auctioneers Bonhams said the Austin Healey 100 Special, in “barn find” condition, had fetched a world record at the auction in Weybridge, southern England, Thursday. Bonhams said it had been stored, untouched, by the vendor since he bought it in 1969.