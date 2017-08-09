ACT calls on principled Greens to “tell all”

David Clendon and Kennedy Graham’s resignations should be welcomed but now they need to tell Green Party voters everything they know about Metiria Turei and her lies to government and the public, rather than letting details drip-feed out over months as the official investigation into her continues, says ACT Party Leader David Seymour. “Metiria should have come clean with the full story on day one of her confession. Instead, she’s let down her MPs and her party. Two senior, respected MPs have resigned over her continuing dishonesty, and her hapless co-leader James Shaw is despatched to defend the indefensible while she hides behind him. She needs to front up and come clean with the full truth now, not wait for investigators and journalists to pry details out day by day and week by week. “Sadly, Metiria Turei’s protracted ego trip has let down the very people who count on the Greens to stand for fairness and decency. Honest beneficiaries, solo mothers, and normal Green Party supporters have now been tarred with Metiria’s theft and deception.”

It’s a good point. Why continue protecting Metria’s assured destruction of the Green party by staying silent from here on in?

If David and Kennedy have information that can bring this debacle to a swifter end, then not doing so is irresponsible. And it would allow other Green MPs still between the rock and the hard place to get an easier exit.

There is absolutely no doubt that the Green party leader will be charged with Fraud. There is no way back from there. Especially for those that continue to support Metiria’s personal journey.

As others have pointed out, Metiria’s been paid by taxpayers for most of her adult life. If she ends up in prison, home detention or unemployed, this continues. She will be the most spectacular case of anyone going from cradle to grave having done nothing else but expect other people to pay for her life and choices.